NECA Sends Message To Electricity Workers Over Strike

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has appealed to the National Union of Electricity Employers (NUEE) to call off its strike so as to allow a free negotiation process.

Concise News reports that the association’s Director-General, Timothy Olawale, who made the appeal on Wednesday in Lagos, also called on all the parties involved in the industrial dispute to return to the table for dialogue.

Olawale also urged labour to embrace dialogue or, in the alternative, approach the National Industrial Court to express their grievances rather than take the disruptive path of strike.

NUEE had, on December 11, embarked on an indefinite strike, following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

The workers had given the ultimatum to government and managements of other players in the electricity sector to address their grievances, including non-payment of salary arrears, remittance of pension deductions and payment of gratuities to former PHCN workers, or face strike.

“It is no gainsaying that electricity is one of the bedrocks of national development. The challenges being faced by operators in the sector are there for all to see.

“Therefore, it is expected that all hands should be on deck to support investors to surmount these challenges for the good of our nation.

“The parties involved should, without delay, refer the issues to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for mediation rather than embark on another strike that will do the economy more harm,” Olawale said.