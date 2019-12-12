N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries’ October Stipend ‘Withheld’

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have started receiving payment since Tuesday, Concise News can confirm.

However, it was observed that only November payment was settled (N30,000) for the pioneer beneficiaries – the Batch A who were recruited in 2016.

Most of their colleagues who are Batch B received stipends for double months (October and November). A Batch B volunteer, Ademeso Temitope confirmed this to Concise.

The volunteers – numbering thousands – are being owed October stipend.

Why the government decided to pay November before October remains a riddle.

Earlier, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had promised last week that beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

See comments from some beneficiaries below:

@npower_ng Hi guys, Batch A 2016 beneficiaries haven't receive their October stipend, they are only paid November stipend. Whats the rationale behind the gab please. — Sunday Ben (@SundayBigben) December 12, 2019

Pls @npower_ng as we're saying happy birthday to her, let our stipends be paid. Owing two months and giving us November stipend without paying October first is wrong. — Daddy's Girl 🇳🇬 (@temmytee90) December 11, 2019

Happy birthday Ma. But we batch A only received 1 month payment out of two months in Bayelsa State. Batch B received 2 months payment. — Kolawole Oni (@KolawoleOni4) December 12, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq @FMHDSD Honorable Minister, The 2016 @npower_ng beneficiaries are yet to get their October stipends whereas their 2017 colleagues got both for October and November. Attend to their cries pls. — Sunday Ben (@SundayBigben) December 12, 2019

Npower Batch A worked for their October stipends and they must be paid. It must not be skipped, pay their October and December Stipends @Sadiya_farouq @FMHDSD @npower_ng — Vanessa 💕 (@Keji53509910) December 12, 2019

Well done for the stipend @npower_ng but I only received for November, 2019 ooo! Please dear Npower team @npower_ng @NSIP_NG @Sadiya_farouq , what about my October stipend? — Mowoe Godfrey (@MowoeG) December 11, 2019

Our bank just paid us November stipend but they jumped over October stipend. Why? From a batch A volunteer. — OYEGBEMI KABIRU (@KABIRUOYEGBEMI) December 11, 2019

Dear @npower_ng @Sadiya_farouq @MBuhari, we thank you for Npower beneficiaries stipend payments. Some got the 2 months while others is still only 1 instead of 2. Also, the alert bears Nov. instead of Oct. Something is wrong! Kindly attend to this as soon as possible. It saddens.. pic.twitter.com/h699pbybZj — MuhD Qassim Adebayo (@Kazeemfolahan) December 12, 2019

Yes we did but our October stipend still not yet paid. Anyway happy birthday our boss . — JimyJon (@JimohDJohn4) December 12, 2019

@npowerites NPOWER batch A has not receive their Oct stipend, Why? — Ekuma Alphonsus Oko (@alphonsus_ekuma) December 12, 2019

Please I have not seen any alert for October and November up till now. Batch A — FreshPresh (@Presh89761374) December 11, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq Asalamu alaykum ma,we the npower beneficiaries of 2016 batch A were only paid Nov., stipend. We do not know why that is so. Ma, we would be delighted to hear more details from u ma. — Mamy💕 (@ms_summie) December 12, 2019