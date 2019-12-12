Mr P’s Shocking Response After Getting Call To Return To Brother

Singer, Mr P seem not ready to see the return of Psquare music group as he rubbishes a follower who advised him to go back to his brother, Paul aka Rude boy.

Psquare was a sensational group made up of the twin brothers.

Concise News reports that Mr P had in a tweet revealed that he has been aging backwards as a result of peace of mind, since he went solo.

He wrote “by the way, y’all notice that since I went solo and became Mr P, I started aging backwards… it’s called peace of mind and drinking more water and minding my business, can you beat that? more of it biko”

This assertion didn’t go down well with a follower who claimed that the ‘Karma’ crooner has not released any meaningful song since he parted ways with Rude Boy.

The follower identified as Philip Nonny also claimed that Mr P also competes with his brother, just as he advised that they come together again.

Nonny tweeted “to be frank bro..u are not minding ur business..u are obviously competing with ur brother..u need to go back to him, learn how to make quality/ good music…not all these yeyeye shits u v been releasing since u guys separated.

Reacting, Mr P slammed the follower saying “Broke people thinking they have opinion “hustle make you no go dey advice dangote how to do business. chai!”

Recall that the twin brothers, who were once the top singers in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, have reportedly been at loggerheads with one another for years.

But speaking in an interview with Accelerate TV, Paul opened up on what caused their feud, which he described as family issue, contrary to prominent belief that it was caused by music.