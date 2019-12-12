Minimum Wage: NLC Prepares For Showdown With State Governors Dec. 31

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony, if state governors refuse to conclude negotiations and payment of the National Minimum Wage by December 31.

The communique was jointly signed by NLC President; Dr Ayuba Wabba, NLC General Secretary; Emmanuel Ugboaja and Abdulrafiu Adeniji; National Chairperson, Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (Trade Union Side).

It also noted that Borno, Abia, Kano, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Niger, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Katsina and Zamfara States, have constituted a negotiating committee between their state government and Labour, following consequential adjustments of salaries.

“States which have not put in place a Negotiating Committee between the State Government and Labour on the consequential adjustment of salaries, include Bauchi, Yobe, Rivers, Benue, Gombe, Kwara, Imo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Anambra, Taraba, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi and Delta States.”

The communique noted that Organised Labour in the states comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (Trade Union Side) would work in harmony to ensure that all workers enjoy the full benefit of the new National Minimum Wage.

The union urged state chairmen to immediately convoke an emergency State Executive Council meeting and State Congress of all workers to brief them of the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting on the new national minimum wage implementation.

“States that are still on the discussion table (Category 2) should expedite discussions to conclude the negotiations on or before the 31st of December, 2019.

“States which have not commenced discussion should quickly constitute a Negotiating Committee and expeditiously conclude discussions on salary adjustment consequent on the new national minimum wage on or before 31st December, 2019.

“In the event that any state fails to comply with these resolutions on or before 31st December, 2019, organised labour would not guarantee industrial harmony in such states,” it added.