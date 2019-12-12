Liverpool In Talks To Sign Red Bull Salzburg Midfielder In January

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool are in talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino in January.

The 24-year-old has a £7.25m release clause in his contract, which has alerted a number of Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs, so the Reds have accelerated their interest, reports Sky Sports.

The Japan attacking-midfielder impressed against Liverpool in their two Champions League group games this season, scoring at Anfield.

Salzburg sporting director Christophe Freund said on Thursday: “I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool. It is an honour which clubs are interested in our players.”

Minamino has been one of the stars of an exciting Salzburg team that has lit up the Champions League group stage this season, playing alongside the equally impressive forwards Hwang-Hee Chan and Erling Braut Haaland.

After going 3-0 down on Merseyside in October, head coach Jesse Marsch switched Minamino’s position and he stole the show in a number 10 role, as Salzburg came back to 3-3 before Mo Salah bagged a late winner.

Minamino, who has 11 goals in 22 games for Japan, also scored against Genk and has seven more in league and cup in Austria this season, taking his tally to nine in all competitions so far.

He joined RB Salzburg from Japanese side Cerezo Osaka for less than £1m in 2015.