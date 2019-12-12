Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 12th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday December 12th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power October Stipend ‘Withheld’ Despite Ongoing November Payment

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving payment since Tuesday.

However, it was observed that only November payment was settled (N30,000).

Meanwhile, the volunteers – numbering thousands – are being owed October and November stipends.

Why the government decided to pay November before October remains a riddle.

Earlier, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had promised last week that beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December. Read more here.

Have N-Power Batch A Beneficiaries Gotten Payment ‘Alert’?

Since payment commenced on Tuesday, N-Power graduate beneficiaries have been confirming receipt of their stipend.

Despite that, this online news medium discovered that many Batch A beneficiaries have not gotten paid, while a lot of their Batch B colleagues have received theirs.

In fact, it was detected that Batch B beneficiaries – who were on-boarded in 2018 – were the early recipients of the stipend.

Those who were recruited into the programme in 2016 are referred to as Batch A volunteers. There are 200,000 pioneer beneficiaries in the first tranche of the N-Power volunteer scheme.

Although the duration of their engagement expired last year, they were told to continue alongside the 300,000 Nigerian youths subsequently recruited. Read more here.

