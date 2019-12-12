Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, December 12th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Thursday December 12th, 2019.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel Proffers Solution To Barr. Ejiofor’s Ordeal

A Counsel to the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor has said that ‘the only solution’ to his colleague, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s present ordeal is to set up a Commission of Inquiry.

The Anambra State Police Command last Tuesday declared Ejiofor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu wanted in connection with the alleged murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state a day earlier.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, had in a statement said two police officers were killed by suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts in the incident.

On their part, IPOB accused the police of setting fire on the home of Ejiofor in Oraifite, Anambra State.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Ejimakor, a legal practitioner himself, says police manhunt is not the ‘solution’. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Sues Police, Demands N2bn Compensation

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Nigeria Police Force over an alleged invasion of his house and alleged killing of four occupants by operatives of the force.

Ejiofor dragged the police before the Federal High Court in Abuja and has demanded the sum of N2 billion as compensation and damages for the burning of his house and alleged shooting of his aged mother by the police at his home to in Anambra State on December 2.

In the legal action instituted on his behalf by his lawyer Maxwell Okpara, Ejiofor is also asking the court to restrain the police from further harassing, intimidating, threatening his life and destroying his properties.

He further applied for an order of the court stopping the respondents from threatening him with arrest and torture and to compel them to retract the public notice made on December 3, which declared him wanted and to also tender apology to him in five major newspapers and any other form of reparation. Read more here.

Army Fingers IPOB In Reaction To Video Of ‘Boko Haram Killing Soldiers’

The Nigerian Army has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of fabricating a video portraying the execution of three Nigerian security personnel by Boko Haram fighters.

The video, dated December 8, shows masked men with two soldiers and one policeman reportedly abducted at a fake checkpoint in Benisheikh, Borno state.

While one displayed his identity card and introduced himself as a mobile police sergeant, the second one identified himself as a sergeant of the Nigerian army, with the third person saying he was a private soldier.

But the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the video was not an occurrence that took place in Nigeria. Read more here.

