Lagos APC Chairman Reveals Why Party Will Rule State Forever

The Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Alhaji Babatunde Alade Balogun has suggested that the party will be in control of the state forever.

Metamorphosing from Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has been in control of the Centre of Excellence since the return of democracy in 1999.

Balogun, in an interview with The Sun said that the APC has produced governors who have done well for Lagos State and would remain in power for long.

He said: “Lagos State is blessed to have governors who have performed excellently well and still performing excellently well concurrently.

“Other states envy Lagos because of its good governance. The governor is driven by clear vision, and it’s important I note that the governor who laid the foundation for this good governance and clear vision is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State governor in 1999. He formulated the ten point agenda, for the development of Lagos State. All that is being actualised today, were plans made during the Tinubu-led administration. Including the Lagos State Traffic Agency (LASTMA), you see today was in the ten point agenda of his administration. The agency has become a veritable source for job employment.

“Every day we have people trooping in and out of Lagos, because the state is excelling. You find people from all walks of life taking advantage of the quality development of Lagos. What I’m doing is stating the obvious reasons why APC will remain in power for as long as the people want it. And this is what the people need and why they always vote for APC. It’s the people that have always voted the party into power. In my opinion, I think the governor believes APC will remain in governance for as long as the people want, even if it’s forever.”