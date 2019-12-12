Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Were Peaceful – IGP Adamu

Nigeria’s number one police officer, Mohammed Adamu, has described the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States as “relatively peaceful”, Concise News reports.
Adamu said this while speaking at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.
The police chief, who was represented by Bashir Makama, An assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), however, admitted that there is a need to improve election security.
Adamu said: “In the whole, despite the related infractions or some sort of thuggery observed and other challenges that were faced, the election could be said to be relatively peaceful,” he said, adding that “there is still room for improvements.”
He said the police arrested at least 43 suspects in connection with violence and violation of electoral laws during the elections in the two states.
In his remarks, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, asked for proper identification of all police officers deployed in polling units “so that they will be held responsible for the conduct of elections in those locations”.
“The commission believes that the purpose of security deployment during elections is to protect the voters, election officials and materials, accredited observers, the media and to safeguard the integrity of the processes generally, including the polling units and collation centres,” he said.
“Therefore, the deployment of security personnel in all future elections should be tied to specific locations and activities.
“All security personnel deployed to polling units and collation centres should be identified by name as is the case with INEC officials.
“This will not only enhance transparency, but the commission and security agencies will know who to contact in specific locations during elections when the need arises.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.