Kano Pillars Issue Update On Payment Of Aiteo Cup, NPFL Prize Monies

Kano Pillars have strongly denied reports making the rounds that the club had collected the sum of N25 million meant for the 2019 NFF/Aiteo cup winning championship.

Concise News reports that the Sai Masu Gida beat Niger Tornadoes on penalties at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, in August this year to clinch their first National trophy in history.

In a statement signed by the spokesman for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the club said they are still waiting for the authorities concerned to release the funds as promised two months ago.

The statement further said the management of the club were surprised when they heard reports from some quarters that the club had collected the money a couple of weeks ago.

“We are still expecting the money and we can recalled a month ago, organizers of the competition, the Nigeria Football Federation through one of its executive told us that plans are underway for the payment but we are yet to receive any dime,” the chairman said.

The Nigeria Football Federation and Oil company ‘AITEO’ had in 2017 signed a 2.5 billion 5-year agreement for naming and sponsorship rights of the Nigeria’s oldest cup competition.

According to the agreement reached back in 2017, the champions in the men’s category will take home a whooping N25 million while runners up will receive the sum of N10 million.

Four months on from winning the title, the four-time league champions are yet to receive their entitlement.

Furthermore, Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya, the chairman of the club urged all those concerned to do the needful and consider their plight.

The Pride of Kano started the 2019/2020 NPFL season poorly but are gradually finding their rhythm and have now gone three matches without a defeat – currently 10th on the NPFL log with 9 points from 7 matches. They would hope to stretch their unbeaten run to four when they file out against Nasarawa United on Sunday at the Lafia City stadium.