Juice WRLD Becomes US Most Streamed Artiste

Few days after the death of up-and-coming American rapper Juice WRLD, his songs have become the most streamed in the United States.

A report by Rolling Stone says WRLD’s works were streamed more than 38.2 million times on Sunday- nearly three times as much as works of any other artiste — and was also the leader in digital song sales.

Songs by the rapper accounted for four of the top 10 songs across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

According to data from BuzzAngle Music, “Lucid Dreams,” the wounded, Sting-sampling track that hurtled him into stardom, was the most-streamed song of the day, with nearly 4.4 million on-demand audio streams.

“Lucid Dreams” was also the Number One song in digital sales that day, with over 3,000 digital downloads.

“Legends” followed at Number Six, with over 1,700. Overall, Juice WRLD was the Number One artist by digital song sales on Sunday with over 9,600 — an increase of over 2,700 percent from the day before.

The Chicago-born rapper died after reportedly suffering from seizure on Sunday at the age of 21.

The rising artist, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Sun Times reported citing local officials.