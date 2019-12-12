I Can’t Marry Man Without At Least 3 Expensive Cars, Says Khloe

Former BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe has stirred reactions on the streets of social media, after she revealed that she can’t marry a man without at least three expensive cars, two houses or two stable businesses.

She made this known on her Instagram handle where she also narrated how she survived in her childhood days without financial stability.

“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses and 2 stable businesses”, says Khloe

After much criticisms, the reality star reminded trolls that it was her wish, asking them to mind their business.

The 26-year-old said “So it got online and people are insulting me … 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and I are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of this things, so why should I go lower? 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for.”

See her post below