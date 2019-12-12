I Can’t Marry Man Without At Least 3 Expensive Cars, Says Khloe

Former BBNaija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe has stirred reactions on the streets of social media, after she revealed that she can’t marry a man without at least three expensive cars, two houses or two stable businesses.
She made this known on her Instagram handle where she also narrated how she survived in her childhood days without financial stability.
“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses and 2 stable businesses”, says Khloe
After much criticisms, the reality star reminded trolls that it was her wish, asking them to mind their business.
The 26-year-old said “So it got online and people are insulting me … 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and I are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of this things, so why should I go lower? 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for.”
See her post below
View this post on Instagram
So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars , 2 houses and 2 stable businesses …. so it got online and people are insulting me … 1. That’s my wish not yours 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable 3. It’s me that know what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of this things , so why should I go lower 5. It’s none of your gaddam business what I wish for …. / / / “A PERSON WHO SETTLE FOR CRUMBS CANT UNDERSTAND THE MENTALITY OF SOMEONE WHO WANT THE WHOLE CAKE “ ………….. “I LEARNT TO BE OK WITH THE FACT THAT IM NOT EVERYONE AND I NEVER WANT TO BE “ Ladies are quick to judge but deep down you want that life but it’s obvious you don’t think you can get it or you deserve it so you settle for less … I’m already a working lady so why should I on earth settle for less …. men will curse me cos they don’t work hard enough to acquire this things or they know they can’t come close to achieving this things in 100 years to come AND that’s none of my life business … keep your proverty and low thinking to yourself Some said does my father has all this things , no darling😡That’s enough reason why my husband should have a lot so your broke kids won’t say same thing to them in future … My life, My rules , My wishes . Lord help me . AMEN
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.