Gunmen Kill 2 Security Guards In Benue – Police

Benue Police Command on Wednesday said unknown persons killed two security guards along Old River Benue Bridge in Makurdi, the State Capital, Concise News reports.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, while confirming the incident said the Command has commenced investigation into the matter.

Anene explained that the guards were attacked at their place of work at a fish pond belonging to Steam Fast Foods.

She said one of the guards was killed and dropped inside River Benue, adding that his body was later recovered close to Greater Makurdi Water Works plant.

Tthe land where the fish pond was situated was in dispute and in court.

Suspected robbers kill one in Makurdi -Police

In related news, the Benue Police Command on Thursday said suspected armed robbers killed one Joseph Iorguma, in North Bank, Makurdi.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told NAN in Makurdi that the incident took place at Asase I, by SRS Junction North Bank around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Anene said that the victim is said to be a staff of Benue Links Plc, a transport company owned by the Benue State Government.

She said that the gunmen came in form of armed robbers and killed the victim at his residence at Asase I.

The PPRO further disclosed that the Command has commenced investigation into the matter and urged the public with useful information to come forward with it as they would be shielded.

The General Manager, Benue Links Plc, Mrs Monica Ugela, while confirming the incident to NAN, said the victim was not a staff but an agent of the company.

Ugela further expressed the company’s deepest condolences over the lost.

Benue Links Plc Transport Company operates a motor park at Asase I, North Bank, Makurdi where the victim worked before his death.