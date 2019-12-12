Free Basic Education Bill Scales Second Reading

The bill seeking free basic education and two others scaled through the second reading Thursday in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Concise News understands that while the aforementioned bill seeks legal backing to make free, compulsory, and basic education a fundamental human right for Nigerians, another bill proposes punishment for the police or any other law enforcement agent who refuses to arrest any person as directed by a legislative house in Nigeria.

The lawmakers are attempting to amend the Legislative Houses Powers and Privileges Act 2017 to that effect.

This bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Hon. Luke Onofiok, also seeks to prescribe the punishment for contempt of legislative houses.

It provides an exception to the kind of person to be compelled by a legislative house. They include the president, governors, deputy governors, diplomats and their agents, as well as international organisations like the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Ecowas, and Common Wealth.

The third bill seeks alteration to the Constitution to provide for a timetable for submitting the names of ministerial or commissioners-nominees with their respective portfolios attached.