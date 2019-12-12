Fani-Kayode Reveals Why Buhari Is Waving Visa For Africans Coming To Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed to know the real reason the President Muhammadu Buhari led government of Nigeria is offering visa on arrival to other Africans coming into the country.

According to Fani-Kayode, who is an ardent critic of the Buhari led APC administration, the decision by the Federal Government is to allow the Fulanis who are scattered all over West Africa flood Nigeria in their millions.

The former Minister said this in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, warning that this action, in five years time, will change Nigeria’s demographics forever.

He wrote: “No more visas for Africans coming to Nigeria? The Fulanis of West Africa, rejected &unwanted elsewhere, have finally been given what they wanted all along: a homeland of their own. They will flood Nigeria in their millions and within 5 years our demographics will change forever.”

President Buhari had on Wednesday promised that travellers from other African countries to Nigeria will from January 2020 be able to get their visas at the point of entry.

He stated this at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, holding in Egypt.

“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January 2020.”