Ex-Int’l Speaks On NFF Renewing Eagles Coach Rohr’s Contract

Ex-international, Garba Lawal, has admitted that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s contract renewal, is in the hands of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick.

Concise News understands that Rohr’s contract will expire in June 2020 with the NFF saying they would only renew it after adding some clauses.

Rohr is worried about the NFF’s stance on the issue and had claimed that the football body are owing him some bonuses and allowance running into $100,000.

Speaking about the matter, Garba Lawal said the NFF have the power to sack or hire any coach for Nigerian teams.

”I believe NFF employed him so they are the one to decide whether to keep Rohr or not, so they will call for a meeting within themselves or the President will decide to call his executive members,” Lawal said.

”But it all depends on the NFF what they want. We don’t know what they want at this moment”.

”I can’t speak for NFF. Before he came to Austin Eguavoen also coached Nigeria, late Keshi, Dan Amokachi, so Rohr is not the only one. ‘People come, win trophies and they go, so he is not the only one.”

Lawal is regarded as one of the most versatile players in the Super Eagles of the 1990s and early 2000s. He made 54 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 6 goals.