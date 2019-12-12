EPL: Gunners’ Legend Names Emery’s Potential Replacement

Former Arsenal midfielder, Ray Parlour, has called on the club to name Carlo Ancelotti as the permanent manager of the North London side.

Concise News reports that Gunners’ legend Freddie Ljungberg was appointed on a caretaker basis by the Premier League side following the sack of Unai Emery last month.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday after the team were bashed 4-0 by Genk in a Champions League encounter but Parlour believes the Italian is the right man for the Arsenal coaching job.

“Yeah, I’d have him [Carlo Ancelotti],” Parlour told TalkSPORT on Thursday. “You’ve got to move quickly. Look at Spurs, they had a plan.

“Mourinho replaced Pochettino straight away. Ancelotti has got to ask the board if they’re going to back him if they’re going to give him money to spend.”

Ancelotti is a former Chelsea manager and has won League titles in England, France, Italy and Germany. He has coached Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), also.