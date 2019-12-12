Electricity Workers Call Off Nationwide Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended the strike it started on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the union settled for the resolution, which lasted 24 hours, after a 21-day ultimatum issued Saleh Mamman, minister of power, to implement its demands.

It had said there was no other option but to down tools since Mamman failed to initiate a dialogue before the ultimatum lapsed at midnight on Tuesday.

But in a statement on Thursday, Joe Ajaero, general secretary of NUEE, said the union decided to halt the strike after a meeting with the federal government.

He said all the concerns of the union and its members were addressed in the meeting which lasted till the early hours of Thursday.

“Following the agreement reached between NUEE and representatives of Government this morning, on all the issues in contention, the Union wishes to suspend the industrial action it embarked upon to press home these demands,” the statement read.

“Consequently, members are urged to return to their duty posts while we monitor the implementation of these agreements. We would not hesitate to resume action if the agreements are not implemented.”

The national grid collapsed during the strike which led to shutting down of most of the offices of Distribution Companies (DisCos) across the country.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Eko Electricity Distribution Company thanked its customers for their patience while the strike lasted.

“Dear customer, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding,” the tweet read.

Dear customer, National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike. Our offices & payment channels are open for business. Thank you for your patience & understanding. — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) December 12, 2019

The House of Representatives summoned Minister Mamman and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige.

They are to appear before the lawmakers along with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders soon.