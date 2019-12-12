Ekiti LG Chairmen-elect Receive Certificates Of Return

The sixteen local governments’ chairmen elected during the last Saturday’s council election in Ekiti State, on Wednesday received their certificates of return.

All the 16 chairmanship were and 177 counselorship seats available in the state won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presenting the certificates, State Independent Electoral Commission Chairman, Jide Aladejana, said the commission exhibited utmost neutrality and unbiased dispositions in the conduct of the election.

Aladejana urged the chairmen to fulfil all the promises made during the campaigns, saying this remains the best way to motivate the electorate to believe in the electoral system.

The chairman further stated that it will be a great disservice to the electorate who queued inside sun to elect them, if they fail to deliver democracy dividends needed at the grassroots.

“You are making history today. Your people have voted for you to be able to represent them well, make sure you fulfil your promises.

“We are proud to say we aligned with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act in conducting the election.

“I commend all the contestants across parties for the peaceful ways they conducted themselves before and during the election, that accounted for the success recorded,” he said.

Governor Kayode Fayemi represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said the chairmen must demonstrate competence and accountability when they get into office in order not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

“You must follow the footsteps of our governor, Fayemi, whose commitment is development and good leadership.

“We have to make useful sacrifices and display ingenuity for us to be able to make great impacts at the local government level,” he said.