Delta: Govenor Okowa Signs N395bn 2020 Budget Into Law

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday signed into law the 2020 budget of N395 billion which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The governor at the brief ceremony in Asaba, promised to fast-track infrastructural projects for the benefit of all Deltans. He added that the state government would consolidate on ongoing projects in the education and road sectors of the economy.

Okowa said the 2020 budget was the first time the sum of N30 billion was allocated to the education sector, adding that adequate budgetary provisions have been made for roads and other projects.

The governor noted that his administration would continue to work within realisable budget circles with a view to ensuring high budget performance, saying that the state would ensure that revenue matches with expenditure in the implementation of the budget.

Okowa said that his administration would execute projects with positive impact on the lives of the people. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the development of Warri and Uvwie axis because of its value to the state’s economy.

The governor also said that the storm water drainage project in the areas which is expected to commence in January 2020 would cost more than N17 billion. Okowa also said that his administration had resolved to build more technical colleges across the state to boost vocational education.

The governor, while appreciating the speaker and members of the State House of Assembly for painstakingly going through the rigorous process of passing the bill especially at committee levels of budget defence, noted that the slight increment in the budget was aimed at boosting infrastructural development.

Presenting the budget to the governor, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborowori, said that the Recurrent Expenditure was N172 billion, while the Capital Expenditure was N223 billion.

He added that the budget showed an increase of N6.2 billion compared to what was earlier presented by the governor.

The ceremony was witnessed by principal officers of the House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council.