Burna Boy: ‘African Giant’ Makes Billboard ’50 Best Albums Of 2019′

Billboard, an American entertainment media brand owned by the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, has released its list of 50 best albums from across the globe in the year 2019, with Burna Boy‘s ‘African Giant’ making the list.
19-track ‘African Giant‘ was released on Friday, July 26.
While lauding the body of work, Billboard said “Burna Boy has been delivering Afro-fusion hits since the start of the decade, but the Nigerian artist truly stepped into his power with a fourth album, African Giant,”
“By refusing to dilute his raw sound to please a mainstream audience, Burna Boy tackles all the issues his nation faces — oppression, poverty and corruption (seen on tracks like “Dangote”) — to raise awareness.
“Despite the grim underbelly, the album’s hip-shaking grooves (“On The Low”), doses of flirtation (“Secret”) and commanding vocals (“Anybody”) give a sense of hope.”
See Full List Of Billboard’s 50 Best Album of 2019
- Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Taylor Swift, Lover
- Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
- Maggie Rogers, Heard It in a Past Life
- Lana Del Rey, Norman F–king Rockwell
- Tyler, the Creator, IGOR
- The Highwomen, The Highwomen
- DaBaby, Kirk
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
- Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
- Beyoncé, HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM
- Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
- Burna Boy, African Giant
- Angel Olsen, All Mirrors
- Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
- Brittany Howard, Jaime
- Mark Ronson, Late Night Feelings
- FKA twigs, Magdalene
- Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated
- Summer Walker, Over It
- Clairo, Immunity
- Megan Thee Stallion, Fever
- Karol G, Ocean
- YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
- Maren Morris, GIRL
- Solange, When I Get Home
- Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow
- Rapsody, Eve
- Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars
- Bad Bunny, X 100pre
- Khalid, Free Spirit
- Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Baby
- Better Oblivion Community Center, Better Oblivion Community Center
- Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
- Jamila Woods, Legacy! Legacy!
- Maluma, 11:11
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- Nilüfer Yanya, Miss Universe
- The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger
- MUNA, Saves the World
- Oso Oso, Basking in the Glow
- Young Thug, So Much Fun
- Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
- Ozuna, Nibiru
- Madonna, Madame X
- Danny Brown, uknowhatimsayin¿
- Kim Petras, Clarity
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen
- Celine Dion, Courage
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.