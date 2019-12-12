Burna Boy: ‘African Giant’ Makes Billboard ’50 Best Albums Of 2019′

Billboard, an American entertainment media brand owned by the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, has released its list of 50 best albums from across the globe in the year 2019, with Burna Boy‘s ‘African Giant’ making the list.

19-track ‘African Giant‘ was released on Friday, July 26.

While lauding the body of work, Billboard said “Burna Boy has been delivering Afro-fusion hits since the start of the decade, but the Nigerian artist truly stepped into his power with a fourth album, African Giant,”

“By refusing to dilute his raw sound to please a mainstream audience, Burna Boy tackles all the issues his nation faces — oppression, poverty and corruption (seen on tracks like “Dangote”) — to raise awareness.

“Despite the grim underbelly, the album’s hip-shaking grooves (“On The Low”), doses of flirtation (“Secret”) and commanding vocals (“Anybody”) give a sense of hope.”

