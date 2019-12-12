Buhari Promises All Africans Travelling To Nigeria Visa On Arrival From 2020

Travellers from other African countries to Nigeria will from January 2020 be able to get their visas at the point of entry.

This was stated by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, holding in Egypt.

“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January 2020.”

The Nigerian government last year announced visa on arrival policy for selected categories of people.

Over 2,000 of such visas were given to potential investors at Nigeria’s main airport in Lagos in July, an official said.

The government has also been considering new types of visas for applicants.

In his speech at the Egypt event, the Nigerian leader emphasised the need to resolve conflicts across Africa.

“As Africans it is important to focus on the issues of conflict prevention and resolution. Conflicts have devastating effects on our societies and they militate against our progress. In this regard, the need to silence the guns cannot be overemphasized,” he said.