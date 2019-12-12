Buhari Promises All Africans Travelling To Nigeria Visa On Arrival From 2020

Travellers from other African countries to Nigeria will from January 2020 be able to get their visas at the point of entry.
This was stated by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, holding in Egypt.
“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries with effect from January 2020.”
The Nigerian government last year announced visa on arrival policy for selected categories of people.
Over 2,000 of such visas were given to potential investors at Nigeria’s main airport in Lagos in July, an official said.
The government has also been considering new types of visas for applicants.
In his speech at the Egypt event, the Nigerian leader emphasised the need to resolve conflicts across Africa.
“As Africans it is important to focus on the issues of conflict prevention and resolution. Conflicts have devastating effects on our societies and they militate against our progress. In this regard, the need to silence the guns cannot be overemphasized,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.