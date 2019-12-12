Biafra: Viral Video Of Soldiers’ Execution Not Doctored, IPOB Tells Army

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday said the video showing the killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists was real and not fake.

Concise News had reported that a statement signed by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said that the video was doctored and it was the fabrication of the outlawed group. He added that the entire event captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place in the country.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral, unsubstantiated and apparently fabricated video clip circulating on the social media portraying the stage-managed/so-called capture and killing of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists on the 10th of December 2019.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically state that there was no incident that involved the ‘capture and killing of tens and tens of Nigerian soldiers on the 10th of December 2019’ as mischievously and wickedly portrayed in the video.”

The army spokesman who insisted that the video was inciting and divisive, attributed the origin of the video to the secession group.

Reacting to the allegation, IPOB’s Spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on described the accusation as unguarded, shameful and thoroughly unsubstantiated.

He said the video of Boko Haram torturing and humiliating the Nigerian Army was authentic and verifiable. He added that the IPOB has more important things to do than venture in such activities.

The IPOB spokesman, however, added that the Nigerian Army should hire forensic experts to provide evidence that the video was fabricated.

He said: “This recent statement from the thoroughly disgraceful, undignified institution called Nigerian military accusing IPOB of being behind the recent trending video where Boko Haram members torturing and humiliating Nigerian army personnel is laughable.

“This unguarded, shameful and thoroughly unsubstantiated accusation is very typical of an army that specializes in attacking civilian populations in the south but cringe at the sight of a well-armed opposition in the north.

“It is quite pathetic how the Nigeria army would belittle themselves so shamelessly in the eyes of the world by involving IPOB in their futile attempt to deflect attention from their impotence and failed effort to fight a terrorism menace they themselves created in Nigeria.

“IPOB has more important things to do than engaging in doctoring a video that is so clear for all to see. Maybe the Army thinks the world is as undiscerning as their typical Nigerian. Rather than coming out in public to make a complete fool of themselves; Buratai and his Nigerian Army should invite forensic experts to corroborate their claim if they are confident they are speaking the truth.

“The video of Boko Haram torturing and humiliating the cowardly Nigerian Army that specializes in committing crimes against unarmed populations in Biafra is real and verifiable. IPOB has nothing to do with the trending video and cannot involve itself with this brotherly spat between Boko Haram and Nigeria Army because they have the same Fulanisation agenda for Nigeria.

“Nigeria Army and Boko Haram are both terrorist organisations pursuing the same goal with the only difference being that Nigerian army specialise exclusively, in attacking civilians in the east.

“This shameful statement from Nigeria Army proves that the Nigeria Army and her sisters’ security outfits in Nigeria have lost control of their phony war against Boko Haram and as usual are looking to blame IPOB for their pitiful plight.

“Northern elders (allegedly) formed and sponsored Boko Haram to perfect their plans to islamize and Fulanize Nigeria and to make Jonathan’s government ungovernable which they succeeded in doing. We must not forget that Major-General Muhammadu Buhari was named the chief negotiator by Boko Haram for the failed talks in Saudi Arabia in 2014.

“Nigeria soldiers should leave IPOB alone and focus on fighting the monster they created.

“We pity Nigeria Army and gullible Nigerians who cannot see the inevitable violent collapse of Nigeria. What is happening today in Nigeria is the worst form of organized state-sponsored hypocrisy.

“Nigeria is imploding gradually and no amount of lies against IPOB will avert the impending doom of the failed British contraption.”