Beyonce, Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Abused- Matthew Knowles

Matthew Knowles, father of American superstar singer Beyonce has claimed that she and Kelly Rowland were sexually abused when they were 16.
Concise News reports that Beyonce and Rowland were members of Destiny’s Child band.
In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Knowles revealed that the singers were abused during their time in the girl band.
According to him, Beyonce and Rowland were abused by two members of the male vocal quartet, Jagged Edge.
“They’re 16-years-old… the guys are 21 and 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,’ Beyonce’s father said.
“I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé… saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge,’ I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”
Beyoncé, Rowland, and members of Jagged Edge are yet to address Knowles’ claims.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.