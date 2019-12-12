Beyonce, Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Abused- Matthew Knowles

Matthew Knowles, father of American superstar singer Beyonce has claimed that she and Kelly Rowland were sexually abused when they were 16.

Concise News reports that Beyonce and Rowland were members of Destiny’s Child band.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Knowles revealed that the singers were abused during their time in the girl band.

According to him, Beyonce and Rowland were abused by two members of the male vocal quartet, Jagged Edge.

“They’re 16-years-old… the guys are 21 and 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,’ Beyonce’s father said.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé… saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge,’ I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”

Beyoncé, Rowland, and members of Jagged Edge are yet to address Knowles’ claims.