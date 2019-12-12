ASUU: Varsity Teachers To Embark On Strike Over IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to go on a nationwide strike if the Nigerian government stops the salaries of lecturers who did not enrol on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Concise News understands that ASUU issued the threat on Wednesday in Abuja when it briefed the press on the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of the union held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, the Niger State capital, between December 7 and 8, 2019.

According to the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, “ We salute the courage of our members for resisting the tactics of the Accountant- General of the Federation to cunningly migrate them to the IPPIS platform.

“As resolved at the ASUU- NEC meeting at FUT Minna, should the Accountant- General make bold his threat of stopping the salaries of our members, the union shall activate its standing resolution of ‘No Pay, No Work.’

“NEC did not only reiterate its unequivocal rejection of the IPPIS as an ill – wind that will blow the Nigerian university system no good, it also resolved that no amount of blackmail, intimidation and outright misinformation of the Nigerian public will make ASUU lose focus on its historic role as the conscience of the university system.

“ASUU will resist government’ s attempt to repudiate any aspect of the 2009 FGN/ ASUU Agreement, which provides a blueprint for the revitalisation of the Nigerian universities. The future of Nigeria depends on it.

“The FGN /ASUU Memorandum of Understanding 2013 indicates that N 1.3tn will be massively injected into public universities to address the rot and decay documented by the Federal Government-sponsored NEEDS assessment in 2012.”