Army Fingers IPOB In Reaction To Video Of ‘Boko Haram Killing Soldiers’

The Nigerian Army has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of fabricating a video portraying the execution of three Nigerian security personnel by Boko Haram fighters.

The video, dated December 8, shows masked men with two soldiers and one policeman reportedly abducted at a fake checkpoint in Benisheikh, Borno state.

While one displayed his identity card and introduced himself as a mobile police sergeant, the second one identified himself as a sergeant of the Nigerian army, with the third person saying he was a private soldier.

But the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the video was not an occurrence that took place in Nigeria.

According to him, it is a video made to cause disunity in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the call by one Simon Ekpa, (the principal actor in the clip), calling on soldiers of South East extraction presently serving in the North East to desert the Army and return to Biafra proved it,” he said.

“Also, the call on South Easterners not to join the Nigerian Army is an obvious indication of the essence and objective of the masterminds of this fake video which should be discountenanced by the public.

“Meanwhile the leadership of the Nigerian Army wish to also reiterate its unflinching commitment to sustain the war against terrorism.

“It shall not be deterred by the evil machinations or propagandist activities of mischievous persons whose main interest is the disunity of our beloved nation.”