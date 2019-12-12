Anthony Joshua To Present Belts To Buhari

World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

Laolu Akande, Media Aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the disclosure known while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja, Akande, however, said the date for the presentation of the belts was yet to be fixed.

“The Minister of Sports announced that Anthony Joshua will be presenting his belts to the President in a matter of days.

“The Council members also expressed appreciation for the gift of books from the Vice President which has become an annual tradition,’’ he said.

Joshua, a Nigerian-British boxer, beat Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr., through a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The victory helped him to reclaim the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight world championship belts he lost to Ruiz Jr. in June.

Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight In Nigeria

Joshua has revealed his desire to defend his world heavyweight titles in Nigeria after his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday night in the Clash of Dunes, reports Belfast Telegraph.

Joshua, who is of Nigerian heritage, was congratulated on his points success in Saudi Arabia by the president Buhari.

Joshua is expected to return to London to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev but his promoter Eddie Hearn has received numerous offers to stage future bouts elsewhere.

The 30-year-old Joshua said he began to dream of a fight in Nigeria – which would be the first on the continent outside South Africa since the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in 1974 – after visiting the country earlier this year.

Joshua said: “People have been telling me I should go back for ages. It was crazy because they don’t have 24-hour electricity but they still know me and support me.

“I went to the ghettos of the ghettos where it’s not all about egos and beef, it’s about people who are hungry to survive.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done. Africa’s rooting for me for sure, so I would definitely love to fight out there.”

Joshua’s parents are both of Nigerian descent, and the fighter made a bid to represent the country at the 2008 Olympics, only to be turned down by boxing officials.

While a prospective bout in Nigeria remains a long-term ambition, Joshua revealed he has no intention of slackening off his training regime over Christmas.

He is expected to meet Pulev in a mandatory title defence in April or May before moving on to take on another commitment – possibly against Oleksandr Usyk – later in 2020.

Joshua added: “Five months from now, the belts go in the air and I have to defend them again.

“I am only the champion for months again, so I can’t get too caught up in the moment and have to stay focused on the task at hand, which is not staying undefeated any more, but staying champion for as long as possible.