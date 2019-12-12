Americans Mistake Nigerian Singer With R Kelly (Photo)

Some Americans were thrown into a state of confusion after London based-Nigerian singer, Jocey Ekwuazi aka Willie XO shared a photo where they mistook him for embattled R n B star, R Kelly.

Concise News reports that this is not the first time social media users would compare Willie XO with R Kelly.

The Nigerian singer shared a photo of himself with some folks on Instagram, which generated much comments as some wondered if R Kelly had been released from detention.

Just recently, Willie XO said that it was an insult to compare him with R Kelly.

This is coming after one he shared a photo on Instagram and a follower described him as “Nigerian R Kelly”

This did not go down well with Willie XO, as he said it’s no longer a compliment to be described as R Kelly.

He added that he would rather go for a face transplant if fans keep saying he looks like the singer.

Willie XO wrote “Thats a diss fam. Im no R Kelly! It’s no a longer a compliment saying someone looks like R Kelly, besides there’s zero resemblance. Y’all kill that joke or Im getting a face transplant!”

Recall that the R Kelly was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.