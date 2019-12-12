Americans Mistake Nigerian Singer With R Kelly (Photo)

Some Americans were thrown into a state of confusion after London based-Nigerian singer, Jocey Ekwuazi aka Willie XO shared a photo where they mistook him for embattled R n B star, R Kelly.
Concise News reports that this is not the first time social media users would compare Willie XO with R Kelly.
The Nigerian singer shared a photo of himself with some folks on Instagram, which generated much comments as some wondered if R Kelly had been released from detention.
Just recently, Willie XO said that it was an insult to compare him with R Kelly.
This is coming after one he shared a photo on Instagram and a follower described him as “Nigerian R Kelly”
This did not go down well with Willie XO, as he said it’s no longer a compliment to be described as R Kelly.
He added that he would rather go for a face transplant if fans keep saying he looks like the singer.
Willie XO wrote “Thats a diss fam. Im no R Kelly! It’s no a longer a compliment saying someone looks like R Kelly, besides there’s zero resemblance. Y’all kill that joke or Im getting a face transplant!”
Recall that the R Kelly was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.