Air Peace Speaks On Seized Aircraft In US

Air Peace Airline has on Thursday distanced itself from an aircraft reported to have been seized in Atlanta, the United States.
The airline said it had no links with any airplane seized in the U.S.
According to Air Peace Corporate Communications /Media Executive, Stanley Olisa, the company does not currently have any aircraft in the US.
He said: “Linking Air peace to the aircraft that was seized in the US is the act of mischief-makers locally who are bent on tarnishing the image of the airline and its owner.
“We have since learnt that the actual owner of the aircraft appeared in court on Tuesday in the US but unfortunately, some people are still linking the aircraft to Air Peace.”
