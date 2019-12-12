25 Dead, Others Injured As Two Vehicles Collide In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the death of twenty-five passengers following a head-on collision involving two vehicles at Gabi village along Bauch-Kano road.

DSP Jamal Datti Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the accident involved two motor vehicles, Toyota Hummer bus conveying twenty-two passengers and J5 bus conveying four passengers and twenty cows.

It added that the accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards the opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, as a result, all the twenty-six passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burn injuries.

Abubakar said that the victims were immediately evacuated from the scene to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he said on reaching the hospital, twenty-five passengers were confirmed dead.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart, the Bauchi State Police Command regret to inform the general public that, there was a fatal motor vehicles accident today, Thursday 12/12/2019 at about 0630hrs, at a location closed to Gubi village along Bauchi – Kano road involving two motor vehicles, Toyota Hummer bus conveying twenty two (22) passengers and J5 bus conveying four (4) passengers and twenty (20) cows.

“The accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, as a result all the twenty six (26) passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burn injuries.

“The victims were immediately evacuated from the scene by security agents with assistance of good Samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, twenty five (25) passengers were confirmed dead by the medical doctor while one (1) survived and is on admission receiving treatment.

The Spokesman also said investigation has revealed that, all the passengers boarded the Toyota bus from Katsina on their way to Yola while the passengers in the J5 bus were from Bauchi on their way to Kano.

According to him, up to the time of this release, only four (4) corpses from the J5 bus were identified by their families and released for burial while twenty one (21) from the Toyata bus were yet to be identified and claimed by their families.

“It is on this note, the Command calls on members of the public whom their family member(s) left Katsina to Yola today’s morning and are still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital please.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he added.