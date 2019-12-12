2023: What Former Governor Said About President Buhari’s Successor

Ex-governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, believes it is early for politicians to start the discussion on who will be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Concise News understands that there have been speculations about who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 with some arguing that power should be given to the South-East.

But Nwodo, the leader of Anambra State during the Second Republic, said politicians should not distract Buhari from giving Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

He said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the public presentation of two books “A scientist in parliament and Stunted Nigerian dreams” written by a former member of the House of Representatives, Eddie Mbadiwe.

“This government has just started. It has not even done up to one year and we are talking of 2023. Pray to God that this man succeeds,” the elder statesman added.

“You don’t start fighting over something that you have no powers to adjudicate. The people will decide when the time comes.

“It is too early. Some of these things are frivolous, you don’t just start fighting for something you know is neither here nor there.”

He noted: “Some of the people who came here were my school mates at the University of Ibadan. I contest an election in Ibadan and won as one Nigeria. Are we still one Nigeria? I am asking you, pressmen. We are so divided.

“Trust me, I weep for this country, I really weep and I know what I am saying. This is not the country that we fought for, that we suffered for and you have a role as the press to talk about the unity and oneness of this country – fairness, equity to everybody.”