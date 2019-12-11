Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Tops Google List Of Most Searched Songs 2019 (Full List)

Search engine Google has unveiled its list of most searched songs of 2019, with Wizkid‘s music effort ‘Joro’ ranked first on the Nigerian internet space.
Google’s top 10 songs that dominated the searches for the year also sees Davido’s ‘Risky’, ‘ Billionaire’ by Teni and Burna Boy’s ‘Dangote’ on the list.
The search engine also revealed some of the most searched song lyrics on the Nigerian internet space.
See full list below
Most Searched Songs
1) Joro
2) Dangote by Burna Boy
3) Brown Skin Girl
4) Woske
5) Pawon
6) Risky by Davido
7) Billionaire by Teni
8) Oil and Gas by Olamide
9) Uyo Meyo
10) Blow my mind
Check out the most-searched song lyrics on Google Nigeria below.
Lyrics
1) Brown Skin Girl lyrics
2) Uyo Meyo lyrics
3) Blow My Mind lyrics
4) Naira Marley Soapy lyrics
5) Davido Risky lyrics
6) Am I a yahoo boy lyrics
7) One Ticket lyrics
8) XXXtentacion Moonlight lyrics
9) Dumebi Lyrics
10) Teni Billionaire lyrics
