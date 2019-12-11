Shocking Details Of What US Police Found In Juice Wrld’s Jet Before His Death

The United States police have revealed that guns and drugs were found in the luggage of passengers on the private jet that carried Juice Wrld to the city before he died.
The up-and-coming rapper had suffered a medical emergency early Sunday shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.
Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
In a statement Tuesday, Chicago police said they were given a tip-off “as regards to a private jet arriving at the airport which contained a large amount of narcotics.”
According to the statement, upon their arrival, the police found the occupants of the plane with two loaded luggage carts.
The police said a search of the luggage found 41 bags of what’s suspected to be marijuana and six prescription bottles of suspected liquid codeine, two 9 mm pistols, a 40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets.
But none of the plane’s occupants claimed ownership of the luggage.
Two armed guards traveling with the rapper were arrested for misdemeanor gun violations unrelated to his death, according to police.
Both are due in court December 30.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.