Sowore: FG Orders Probe Of DSS Invasion Of Courtroom

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of Department State Service (DSS) to arrest the convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this to reporters after he visited the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, on Wednesday.

According to Malami, the investigation of the action of the DSS was ongoing and the government will wait for the conclusion of the probe to in order to take further action.

“Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us… I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to,” he said.

“But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”

Asked to comment about the rearrest of Sowore who had been granted bail by two courts, Malami said: “It is about tradition and not a coincidence but then the truth of the matter is, I’m not here about Sowore’s case. I’m here to visit his lordship to congratulate him over his appointment but one thing about the judicial process, I think it is not the only case that the federal government is involved.

“As you rightly know, we have multiple cases and more serious cases than that of Sowore pending before the court generally, so the case of Sowore is certainly not an exception, so I cannot be here for an exclusive case.”