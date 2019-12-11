Home » Sowore: ‘Concerned’ US Senator Coons Speaks On Activist’s Re-Arrest

Sowore: ‘Concerned’ US Senator Coons Speaks On Activist’s Re-Arrest

By - 17 hours ago
Sowore: 'Concerned' US Senator Speaks On Activist's Re-Arrest

Owoyele Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 election/Twitter

US Senator Chris Coons is worried about the continued detention of activist and a former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.

Concise News had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday re-arrested Sowore during his trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

His re-arrest came barely a day after he was released on bail by the DSS following his four-month detention.

While speaking about Sowore’s ordeal with the Federal Government agency, Senator Coons from Delaware called on Nigerian security services to release the Sahara Reporters publisher.

In a tweet on his handle, Tuesday, Senator Coons urged the Nigerian government to launch an investigation into Sowore’s re-arrest, also.

He expressed concern about the “closing of political and media space in Nigeria,” saying that civil society leaders and humans rights activists should be celebrated and not persecuted.

“I’m deeply concerned by the harassment and repeated detainment of Nigerian activist, journalist, and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore,” he tweeted.

“I urge Nigerian security services to respect due process and the rule of law, release Sowore per his bail terms, and launch an investigation into his re-arrest.

“I’m concerned that this case is representative of closing of political and media space in Nigeria

“Civil society leaders and human rights defenders should be celebrated, not persecuted, in Nigeria and around the world.”

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 