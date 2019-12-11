Sowore: ‘Concerned’ US Senator Coons Speaks On Activist’s Re-Arrest

US Senator Chris Coons is worried about the continued detention of activist and a former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.
Concise News had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday re-arrested Sowore during his trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja.
His re-arrest came barely a day after he was released on bail by the DSS following his four-month detention.
While speaking about Sowore’s ordeal with the Federal Government agency, Senator Coons from Delaware called on Nigerian security services to release the Sahara Reporters publisher.
In a tweet on his handle, Tuesday, Senator Coons urged the Nigerian government to launch an investigation into Sowore’s re-arrest, also.
He expressed concern about the “closing of political and media space in Nigeria,” saying that civil society leaders and humans rights activists should be celebrated and not persecuted.
“I’m deeply concerned by the harassment and repeated detainment of Nigerian activist, journalist, and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore,” he tweeted.
“I urge Nigerian security services to respect due process and the rule of law, release Sowore per his bail terms, and launch an investigation into his re-arrest.
“I’m concerned that this case is representative of closing of political and media space in Nigeria
“Civil society leaders and human rights defenders should be celebrated, not persecuted, in Nigeria and around the world.”
