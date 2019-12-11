SCOAN: How Lady Saw ‘Messiah’ In T. B Joshua’s Synagogue (Photos)

A woman has claimed to have seen “the Messiah” at Prophet T.B Joshua’s Synagogue Church for All Nations (SCOAN), Concise News reports.
Concise News learned that the women claimed she saw a tall figure dressed in a white garment as she climbed The SCOAN altar on Sunday.
According to the lady whose name was not mentioned by The SCOAN, she could not behold the figure who allegedly spoke through her saying: “I am the Messiah. My people should believe the God of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Everyone here will never lack anymore.”
T.B Joshua’s The SCOAN posted this on its Twitter handle and wrote alongside the lady’s photos: “A woman who climbed The SCOAN Altar explained that she saw [a] tall figure in white she could not behold.
“‘ I am the Messiah. My people should believe the God of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Everyone here will never lack anymore,” the awesome figure spoke through the woman.'”
— TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) December 9, 2019
