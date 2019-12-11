Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he would only invite the fittest players to the senior national team, Concise News reports.

Rohr said this following calls by Nigerians for the German-born gaffer to invite players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to the team.

Concise News had reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had said Rohr would be handed a contract extension if he agrees to feature home-based players in his team.

Rohr’s contract which was renewed in January 2018 after he qualified the team for the World Cup, will elapse in June 2020.

Since he took over the reins of affairs with the three-time African champions in 2016, Rohr has largely ignored NPFL players and has vowed not to bow to pressure to do so.

“They need to be consistent first and show me that they are good enough to compete with the players already in the team else it will be difficult as I won’t just invite a player to the team for just the cause,” Rohr told Football Live.

“We must try to find a perfect balance to ensure that we have the right blend and strength for every game.

“We invited one player recently for the game against Benin and Lesotho and hopefully, he maintains his form and also we are scouting for players who will add quality.