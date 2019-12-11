Oyo: What Gov. Makinde Told Ojoo Interchange ‘Okada’ Riders

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on commercial motorcyclists known as Okada at the Ojoo interchange, Ibadan, to relocate.
Concise News understands that Governor Makinde made the appeal on Monday during his visit to the area.
He told the Okada riders to comply with the order of the Oyo State Government and move to the designated Akinyele Trailer Park.
Also, Makinde pleaded with traders in the area to stop street trading and work with government officials to move to a safer place for their business.
“This morning, Gov. Seyi Makinde visited the Ojoo interchange to examine the compliance of government order to relocate commercial transporters from the interchange to the designated Akinyele trailer park,” read a tweet from the Oyo State Government.
“In his address, he appealed to the traders to stop street trading and cooperate with government officials who will relocate them to a safe and secure location for their tradings.”
This morning, Gov. Seyi Makinde visited the Ojoo interchange to examine the compliance of government order to relocate commercial transporters from the interchange to the designated Akinyele trailer park. pic.twitter.com/jalEIeGPOx
— Oyo State Govt (@oyostategovt) December 10, 2019
In his address, he appealed to the traders to stop street trading and cooperate with government officials who will relocate them to a safe and secured location for their tradings.
— Oyo State Govt (@oyostategovt) December 10, 2019
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.