Oyo: What Gov. Makinde Told Ojoo Interchange ‘Okada’ Riders

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on commercial motorcyclists known as Okada at the Ojoo interchange, Ibadan, to relocate.

Concise News understands that Governor Makinde made the appeal on Monday during his visit to the area.

He told the Okada riders to comply with the order of the Oyo State Government and move to the designated Akinyele Trailer Park.

Also, Makinde pleaded with traders in the area to stop street trading and work with government officials to move to a safer place for their business.

“This morning, Gov. Seyi Makinde visited the Ojoo interchange to examine the compliance of government order to relocate commercial transporters from the interchange to the designated Akinyele trailer park,” read a tweet from the Oyo State Government.

“In his address, he appealed to the traders to stop street trading and cooperate with government officials who will relocate them to a safe and secure location for their tradings.”

This morning, Gov. Seyi Makinde visited the Ojoo interchange to examine the compliance of government order to relocate commercial transporters from the interchange to the designated Akinyele trailer park. pic.twitter.com/jalEIeGPOx — Oyo State Govt (@oyostategovt) December 10, 2019