The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured all prospective and serving corps members under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that the increase in allowance has been captured in the recently passed Appropriation Bill and will be effected once it is signed into law.

In a statement signed by the Media Office of the minister, sent to Concise News on Wednesday, Dare made this known while addressing the corps members he met at the Lagos Iyana-Ipaja NYSC Orientation Camp.

Speaking on Tuesday on the importance of the scheme, Dare said the over 350, 000 Youth that pass through the NYSC yearly are essential to the success of any change agenda for the present and future generations.

“I have always advocated that Nigeria must invest in the Youth,” he said.

“We at the Ministry are refocusing the development of our youth in terms of programming. The Ministry has developed a programme called DY.NG. We want it to be a two month program that you would run during your service, after which you will have some level of certification. It will give you that added advantage beyond your degree”, he added.

He said the template is being set up in partnership with the NYSC Directorate and some of the digital skills to be learnt include data processing, cloud computing, app development.

The Minister also announced that he had enlisted all corps members across the country as ‘Anti-Corruption Ambassadors’ to “spread the word, create awareness and make sure corruption does not thrive.”

Before the address, the Minister visited the sick bay, the rooms and the kitchen where he partook in the breakfast.

He was also presented with a pencil portrait drawn by four of the corps members and has since returned to Abuja.