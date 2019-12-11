Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Dec. 11th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, December 11th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Aswan in Egypt, to attend a forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa.” According to a statement signed by the President’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, the forum is expected to hold between Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has apologised to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for suspending the presentation of his Integrity Award amidst protests over repression of freedom of speech in Nigeria. In a statement on Tuesday, WSCIJ Executive Director, Motunrayo Alaka, said Osinbajo also chose not to attend its presentation of the Anti-Corruption Defender Award to him.

The United Kingdom has asked the Nigerian government to respect the rule of law concerning the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. In a tweet on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the British High Commission in Nigeria, called on the federal government to respect the fundamentals for democracy, stating that the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Adamu, who was appointed as CBN deputy governor on 23 March, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years, replaces Muiz Banire, who assumed office as AMCON Chairman in October 2018.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari in which he asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter at the start of plenary.

The Kogi State Police Command has paraded six persons in connection with the killing of Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader in the state. While parading the suspects in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, Akeem Busari, Commissioner of Police, said his men in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested them on November 22.

Edward Adamu was appointed as CBN deputy governor on 23 March, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years, is a Nigerian quantity surveyor, business consultant and leadership strategist. He studied at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying.

The House of Representatives has directed the relevant house committees to investigate the event surrounding the rearrest of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore in the Federal High Court, Abuja. The committees are National Security and Intelligence, Judiciary, and Human Rights.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has apologised to members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, who may be aggrieved by any of his actions. Fayose gave the apology at a peace meeting he convened with party members across the 16 Local Governments on Tuesday at his Afao Ekiti country home.

Italian side Napoli SC have sacked Carlo Ancelotti just hours after securing qualification for the Champions League knockout stages. A nine-match winless run, ended on Tuesday evening with a 4-0 victory over Genk which was the club’s biggest-ever win in the competition, left the former Chelsea coach on the brink.

