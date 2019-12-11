N-Power October Stipend ‘Withheld’ Despite Ongoing November Payment

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving payment since Tuesday, Concise News gathered.

However, it was observed that only November payment was settled (N30,000).

Meanwhile, the volunteers – numbering thousands – are being owed October and November stipends.

Why the government decided to pay November before October remains a riddle.

Earlier, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had promised last week that beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

See comments from some beneficiaries below:

Pls @npower_ng as we’re saying happy birthday to her, let our stipends be paid. Owing two months and giving us November stipend without paying October first is wrong. Ẹ dakun — Daddy’s Girl 🇳🇬 (@temmytee90) December 11, 2019

Why is it that it’s only November salary we NPOWER beneficiaries got?????? What abt the October stipend ma’am …..????? Pls ma’am , help us look into it ma’am .. Thanks ma’am — ADEOSUN Oluwadamilola (@ADEOSUNOluwada7) December 11, 2019

@npower_ng goodmorning Npower please just to know why we are being paid for only a month. Some oct/Nov?? — Alvin Bawa (@BawaDuza) December 11, 2019

@npower_ng i have gotten my October stipend. Thank u so much but what about the remaining one November 2019 and December. — Odugbesan Olusegun (@Shegun12) December 10, 2019

@npower_ng gudmorn to whom it may concern. I got alert for Nov 2019 without getting Oct 2019. Pls I need my Oct stipend bcos I’m bn owed 5mths from inception without pay. I’m BOBOYE JENNIFER NTEACH UDU, DELTA STATE — J.Boboye (@JeBoboye) December 11, 2019

Npower,pls pay me my October allowance o cuz na November I dey see now now and I have not been paid October, Gtb bank. Oyelude olamide mariam — Oyelude olamide (@Kahlan2103) December 11, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq @npower_ng please our October stipend B1 as not be paid, we only received November stipend ma, please help us o — Felix Akingbulire (@FAkingbulire) December 11, 2019

Please I want to be clarified. I just got an alert, but the month was stated for November instead of October coming first. Please what does it imply? — Stan Eze (@stan_eze) December 11, 2019

I got my November stipend too, but no October — Darlene Clem (@clem_darlene) December 11, 2019

@npower_ng Good Morning, please I want to bring to your notice that I have been paid my November stipends but October isn’t paid as at now and I don’t know why — #Miss-Jane (@JaneMona4) December 11, 2019