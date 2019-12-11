Home » N-Power October Stipend ‘Withheld’ Despite Ongoing November Payment

N-Power October Stipend ‘Withheld’ Despite Ongoing November Payment

By - 16 hours ago
N-Power latest news

President Muhammadu Buhari government prides the N-Power programme as one of its major achievements

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have started receiving payment since Tuesday, Concise News gathered.

However, it was observed that only November payment was settled (N30,000).

Meanwhile, the volunteers – numbering thousands – are being owed October and November stipends.

Why the government decided to pay November before October remains a riddle.

Earlier, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had promised last week that beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

See comments from some beneficiaries below:

