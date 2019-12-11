Makinde: Former Minister Fani-Kayode Advises President Buhari

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere in Governor Seyi Makinde’s election petition.

Concise News reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan had on November 11th 2019 upheld the victory of Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State governorship election.

The court in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Yahaya on Monday upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which declared Makinde as the winner of the March 9 election.

It, however, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Adebayo Adelabu.

Justice Yahaya, the lead judge of the four-man panel, despite upholding the decision of the Tribunal, however, disagreed with the lower court on issues bordering on documents tendered by the APC.

He held that the documents tendered by the appellants ought to have guided the Tribunal through proper investigation, stressing that the pieces of evidence were also not adequately evaluated.

Fani-Kayode who belongs to the main opposition PDP and a staunch Buhari critic said the “biggest mistake” the Nigerian leader will make is to interfere in Makinde’s case.

“The biggest mistake that @MBuhari can make is to either bribe or coerce the Supreme Court into nullifying the election of @seyiamakinde as Governor of Oyo State,” he tweeted, Wednesday.

“I advise him not to tread that dangerous path because it will result in nothing but calamity, chaos and disaster.”

Makinde Begs ‘Okada’ Riders

Meanwhile, Makinde has called on commercial motorcyclists known as Okada at the Ojoo interchange, Ibadan, to relocate.

He made the appeal on Monday during his visit to the area, calling on the Okada riders to comply with the order of the Oyo State Government and move to the designated Akinyele Trailer Park.

Also, Makinde pleaded with traders in the area to stop street trading and work with government officials to move to a safer place for their business.

“This morning, Gov. Seyi Makinde visited the Ojoo interchange to examine the compliance of government order to relocate commercial transporters from the interchange to the designated Akinyele trailer park,” read a tweet from the Oyo State Government.

“In his address, he appealed to the traders to stop street trading and cooperate with government officials who will relocate them to a safe and secure location for their tradings.”