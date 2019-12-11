Latest N-Power News Today Wednesday 11th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday December 11th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power Stipends: ‘Put A Smile On Our Faces’ – Volunteers Tell Buhari’s Minister

Graduate volunteers of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power programme are calling on Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to ensure stipends are paid as promised.

The Federal Government is owing roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries of the scheme two-month pay. They earn N30, 000 per month.

Although, Hajia Farouq did reveal in a Press Conference last Monday that her ministry is working towards settling payments on or before 20th of December. Read more here.

N-Power Stipend Payment ‘Alert’ Rolling In

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have already started receiving stipend payment for the month of October, we can confirm.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Love Ochigbo who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday afternoon disclosed that only one month was paid.

Another beneficiary, Ademeso Temitope, a Batch B volunteer also corroborated Ochigbo’s claim.

Sending a message to the government, Temitope told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.” Read more here.

