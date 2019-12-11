Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Wednesday, December 11th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Wednesday December 11th, 2019.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Sends Message To Buhari Over Sowore’s Detention

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the government of Muhammadu Buhari to ‘release Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore immediately’.

Kanu, while referencing Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and a senior Fellow for Africa at Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union (CFR), John Campbell’s concern on the matter, asked the Nigerian government ‘to cease its persecution of journalists who report the truth’.

The controversial Abia-born activist made known his stance on his known Twitter handle on Tuesday. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Fresh Allegation Against Nigerian Army

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Nigerian Army of abducting the members of his group.

According to Kanu, IPOB activist, Kelvin Odionyenfe Nduka, Nnamdi Obi and Chinemerem Onuorah were abducted by the Army on Sunday 8 December 2019.

The IPOB leader, who took to his Twitter handle to raise the alarm did not say the exact place the trio were allegedly abducted but he urged Abia State government to ensure their safety.

He wrote: “The @HQNigerianArmy abducted 3 #IPOB activists (Kelvin Odionyenfe Nduka, Nnamdi Obi and Chinemerem Onuorah)on Sunday the 8th of December. @Abiastategov should ensure their safety.” Read more here.

