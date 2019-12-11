‘If Man Mad Like Kanye Finds Me, I Will Marry Him’- Moyo Lawal

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has reacted to photo of American rapper, Kanye West who recently stepped out painting his entire Body silver, saying she wouldn’t hesitate to marry his type of man.
Concise News reports that Kanye showed his creative sense by painting his entire Body for his Opera show, “Mary” which took place at Miami Marine Stadium.
Sharing a photo of West on her Instagram handle, Lawal said “his craze is on a different level”
According to the actress, the ace rapper’s ‘craze’ is authentic and she loves such man.
Lawal wrote “Hehehe if a man mad like Kanye finds me today ,I am married tomorrow. I just love this man ,his craze is on a different level even more enticing,it is authentic …… Man like Kanye”
Last year, the actress expressed her heartbreak for being single, adding that she is as well worried about her age.
She shared the post on her Instagram page and wrote: “HELP ME ….is a relationship with no sex still possible in this age and time …that everyone is pregnant before marriage ??? …… … .. .
“P.s I have disciplined my self so much , that I am literally fighting battles to undiscipline myself 😭😭 ….. … In this generation , how will I ever find a husband without compromising 😭😭 …. …. ….. …. #Wheeew.”
