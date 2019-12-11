Have N-Power Batch A Beneficiaries Gotten Payment ‘Alert’?

Since payment commenced on Tuesday, N-Power graduate beneficiaries have been confirming receipt of their stipend, Concise News reports.
Despite that, this online news medium discovered that many Batch A beneficiaries have not gotten paid, while a lot of their Batch B colleagues have received theirs.
In fact, it was detected that Batch B beneficiaries – who were on-boarded in 2018 – were the early recipients of the stipend.
Those who were recruited into the programme in 2016 are referred to as Batch A volunteers. There are 200,000 pioneer beneficiaries in the first tranche of the N-Power volunteer scheme.
Although the duration of their engagement expired last year, they were told to continue alongside the 300,000 Nigerian youths subsequently recruited.
However, at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries some days ago, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) stated that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed.
As at the time of publishing this report, payment is ongoing for both Batch A and B beneficiaries. The N30, 000 drop into their account depending on the bank they use.
See some comments from some beneficiaries below:
Batch A beneficiaries have not seen October stipend only batch B. Why?
— AJAH-LEKKI (@JohnDan247) December 10, 2019
Hmm am afraid no batch A has gotten alert, what is happening? Have we been exited? Should we be concern?
— Waapera Lubem (@WaaperaL) December 11, 2019
@npower_ng please is it true 2016 beneficiaries will not recieve their stipend again
— Emmanuel Sunday (@Emmanue13673636) December 11, 2019
@NSIP_NG good morning all. There has been agitation by the batch A Npower beneficiaries over payments as payments commenced yesterday but for only batch B. What is happening to batch A is it that they are been exited from the programme or what actually happened to their stipends.
— Joy richardson (@Joyrichy27) December 11, 2019
