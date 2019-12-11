First Lady Aisha Buhari, Mamman Daura Fresh Rift Divides Nigerians

Different reactions have trailed a fresh allegation by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that his husband’s nephew, Mamman Daura, is stepping beyond his limit.

Concise News had reported that in a statement on Wednesday, Aisha Buhari also claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu is towing Mamman Daura’s line.

She claimed that Mamman Daura gives presidential directives without her husband’s knowledge, also.

“Nigeria’s development is hinged on the ability of public officials to execute their mandates professionally, and to be shining examples in their various areas of endeavor,” she said in a statement sent to Daily Trust.

“It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws.

“As [the] spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country.

“Rather than face this responsibility squarely, he has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President.

“This should not be so. The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.”

She added: ”We all remember that the chief proponent appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost 4 years and when the time came for him to leave, he orchestrated and invaded my family’s privacy through a video circulated by Mamman’s Daughter, Fatima, the public was given the impression that on arrival into the country I was locked out of the villa by Mr. President.

“Garba Shehu as Villa Spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight, but because his allegiance is somewhere else and his loyalty misplaced, he deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for the President who appointed him in the first place.

“Consequently, his action has shown a complete breakdown of trust between the First Family and him.”

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the development with some saying they are not concerned about what is happening in the presidency.

For others, they called on the Nigerian First Lady to speak out about what is happening in Aso Rock as there is no smoke without a fire.

Nigerians Divided

Concise News captured some of the reactions to the most recent development as seen below:

When Aisha Buhari has issues with the cabal, she runs to the Social Media & Press to cry wolf. This same woman advocated for a ban on social media, remember? Madam, please stew in your vomit and leave us out. The damage your husband & his cabal has created for us is still here. — Edward Essien (@edwardessien) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari who is in support of the bill to gag the media. Is coming to the same media to cry for help & sympathy over, Mamman Daura's directive to Garba Shehu to not recognise her office. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari is Very Selfish. Only talks when her ego, office, or self worth is slightly attacked. When it comes to pressing matters of state, she’s either mum or just plain like the rest of them. — 'deola🇳🇬 (@its_richiie) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari is doing all she can to win back the hearts of Nigerians. — 🌲🎅†Count Johnik †💒🎅🎊🎆 (@Ik007John) December 11, 2019

Patiently waiting for Garba Shehu's response to the allegations made by Aisha Buhari. I like this movie. pic.twitter.com/9SE0Dkn0FX — Tosin (@Codedtosin) December 11, 2019

Ever since Aisha Buhari voiced her support Yaya Bello and #socialmediabill, I saw her for who she was. A typical Nigerian politician that has her selfish interest at heart and none for the people. Whatever issues she has with Mamman Daura and Garba Shehu is her business. — Paschal (@PaschalPax) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari I have stands with u.and also wish u long life and prosperity pic.twitter.com/ShE0N0284e — A Nasir bbr🇳🇬 (@BbrNasir) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari never see anything, she think say she know something

Mauma duara: you know nothing Aisha pic.twitter.com/OKlusRaJTH — Ebor Kingsley💻🇳🇬 (@KingsleyEbor) December 11, 2019

Now we have a confirmation that there are strange forces behind the throne of Nigeria. We have a weak man that cannot draw the line btw a call of duty and family affair as a captain. How Mamman Daura gave presidential directive without my husband's knowledge – Aisha Buhari. — AyeMojubar 🤶🏻 (@ayemojubar) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari is a selfish woman. She supports the dictatorship when its of good to her and castigates it when it does not favour her. She can be used as a rag by Daura and Shehu, Nigerians do not care. — tiredNigerian (@DuruchibuzorE) December 11, 2019

In 2016 Aisha Buhari said she might not support bubu if he seeks re-election in 2019 unless he shakes up his administration, which she said had been hijacked But she support re-election for Yahaya bello Plz don't distract US this week bubu said you belongs in the kitchen — Never Spooked (@yuscopefly) December 11, 2019