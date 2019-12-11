Home » First Lady Aisha Buhari, Mamman Daura Fresh Rift Divides Nigerians

First Lady Aisha Buhari, Mamman Daura Fresh Rift Divides Nigerians

Aisha Buhari: Nigerians React To 'Attack' On Mamman Daura's Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari and Mamman Daura/Twitter

Different reactions have trailed a fresh allegation by Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that his husband’s nephew, Mamman Daura, is stepping beyond his limit.

Concise News had reported that in a statement on Wednesday, Aisha Buhari also claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu is towing Mamman Daura’s line. 

She claimed that Mamman Daura gives presidential directives without her husband’s knowledge, also.

“Nigeria’s development is hinged on the ability of public officials to execute their mandates professionally, and to be shining examples in their various areas of endeavor,” she said in a statement sent to Daily Trust.

“It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws.

“As [the] spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country.

“Rather than face this responsibility squarely, he has shifted his loyalty from the President to others who have no stake in the compact that the President signed with Nigerians on May 29, 2015 and 2019.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people as a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President.

“This should not be so. The blatant meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country is a continuation of the prodigal actions of those that he serves.”

She added: ”We all remember that the chief proponent appropriated to himself and his family a part of the Presidential Villa, where he stayed for almost 4 years and when the time came for him to leave, he orchestrated and invaded my family’s privacy through a video circulated by Mamman’s Daughter, Fatima, the public was given the impression that on arrival into the country I was locked out of the villa by Mr. President.

“Garba Shehu as Villa Spokesperson, knew the truth and had the responsibility to set the records straight, but because his allegiance is somewhere else and his loyalty misplaced, he deliberately refused to clear the air and speak for the President who appointed him in the first place.

“Consequently, his action has shown a complete breakdown of trust between the First Family and him.”

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the development with some saying they are not concerned about what is happening in the presidency.

For others, they called on the Nigerian First Lady to speak out about what is happening in Aso Rock as there is no smoke without a fire.

Nigerians Divided

Concise News captured some of the reactions to the most recent development as seen below:

