Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has vowed to step up her game in showbiz, as colleague Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde tries to remember her in a recent interview.

Concise News reports that Jalade graced the launch of actress Funke Akindele’s movie, “Your Excellency” on Monday, December 11, where she was asked to give a shout to Eniola Badmus TV.

The media platform, Eniola Badmus TV is devoted to broadcasting celebrity interviews and gists.

Responding, Jalade tried to recollect who Badmus is, before giving the shout out.

She asked: “Eniola Badmus, that’s an actress isn’t she?”

Expressing her displeasure at the response, Badmus shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram, stating that it was time for her to work harder, so she wouldn’t need to be introduced before she becomes known.

“I will work harder to the point that I will need no introduction, thank you for reminding me to put in more work #SavageAnswer #SomedayIwillbeGreat #WorkHarder”

