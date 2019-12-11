Davido’s Mock Response After Peruzzi Claimed To Have Studied Medicine

Afropop star Davido has stylishly mocked mocked his colleague, Peruzzi who took to Twitter to reveal he studied medicine in higher institution.

Peruzzi had stated that he dreamt of being a medical doctor before stardom, while recounting how he started and is ending a decade.

Start Of A Decade • End Of A Decade 😂 pic.twitter.com/7i8GlQz5Ri — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) December 10, 2019

Prior to that time, Peruzzi who studied medicine in Europe and returned to Nigeria only to become a musician described education as scam.

Reacting, Davido mocked the singer, saying he can’t imagine seeing Peruzzi with a scissors to perform surgery on him.

“I can imagine going into surgery and seeing the guy in the first picture with scissors nah to say my last prayer.”

I can imagine goin into surgery and seeing the guy in the first picture with scissors nah to say my last prayer 😂😂 https://t.co/YL34MhRiAa — Davido (@davido) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label added Peruzzi to its stable in 2017.

DMW disclosed the addition on their Instagram with a photo of the newbie signing his contract with the record label.