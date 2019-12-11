Davido’s Mock Response After Peruzzi Claimed To Have Studied Medicine

Afropop star Davido has stylishly mocked mocked his colleague, Peruzzi who took to Twitter to reveal he studied medicine in higher institution.
Peruzzi had stated that he dreamt of being a medical doctor before stardom, while recounting how he started and is ending a decade.
Start Of A Decade • End Of A Decade 😂 pic.twitter.com/7i8GlQz5Ri
— PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) December 10, 2019
Prior to that time, Peruzzi who studied medicine in Europe and returned to Nigeria only to become a musician described education as scam.
Reacting, Davido mocked the singer, saying he can’t imagine seeing Peruzzi with a scissors to perform surgery on him.
“I can imagine going into surgery and seeing the guy in the first picture with scissors nah to say my last prayer.”
I can imagine goin into surgery and seeing the guy in the first picture with scissors nah to say my last prayer 😂😂 https://t.co/YL34MhRiAa
— Davido (@davido) December 10, 2019
Meanwhile, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label added Peruzzi to its stable in 2017.
DMW disclosed the addition on their Instagram with a photo of the newbie signing his contract with the record label.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.