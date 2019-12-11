Buhari Was Not ‘Gifted’ Major General, Presidency Tells Nigerians

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Media and Publicity, has said Nigerians are free to address his principal as a “Major General.”

Adesina’s comment on Wednesday was in a reaction to an editorial by the Punch Newspapers.

In the editorial captioned “Buhari’s Lawlessness: Our Stand,” Punch had berated the Nigerian leader for recent happenings in the country notably the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore.

Punch had said that it “will henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”

Adesina, however, tweeted on his official handle that his principal was not “dashed” the rank of a Major General by the Nigerian Army.

He noted that calling Buhari a Major General is another “testimony” to press freedom in the West African nation.

“If you decide to call him Major General,” Adesina tweeted, “he wasn’t dashed the rank, he earned it. So, you are not completely out of order.

“The fact that you can do so is even another testimony to press freedom in Nigeria.”

In another post on his official Facebook page, Adesina wrote: “A newspaper says it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General.

“Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army.

“And today, constitutionally, he’s also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats.

“It does not make those who didn’t pass through military service better democrats than them.

“Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it’s a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve.”